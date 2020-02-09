Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 991,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after acquiring an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,687,000 after acquiring an additional 536,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 599,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 494,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.