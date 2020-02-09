Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $207,233 over the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

