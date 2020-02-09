New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded New Relic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut New Relic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.71.

NEWR opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 0.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,893 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in New Relic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 337,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in New Relic by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

