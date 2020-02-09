NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE NGM opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 18,641 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $334,605.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,454.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.