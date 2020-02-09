Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. Nomura boosted their price target on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $87.02 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

