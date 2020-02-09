Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

