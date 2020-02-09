Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of BTU opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $957.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.