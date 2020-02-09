Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $957.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,037.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,574 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 189,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,215 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.