Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,942.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.39. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 812,237 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.