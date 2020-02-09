RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) CFO Sells $30,768.00 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) CFO Mark Turfler sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $30,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,992.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Turfler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Mark Turfler sold 598 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $3,785.34.

On Friday, January 10th, Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $60,780.66.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.11 on Friday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.28.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. RF Industries’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.