Robert Harold Geddes Purchases 45,300 Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 45,300 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,173.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22.

Robert Harold Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Harold Geddes bought 15,531 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58.

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $384.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.92. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$6.45.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$393.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.5500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.