Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded to Buy by Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.25.

RDS.A stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

