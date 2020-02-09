Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

SBRA opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.57, a PEG ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

