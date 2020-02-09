Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,014. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

