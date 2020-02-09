Scott Richard Goodman Sells 825 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EFSC opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 174,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 151,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $5,970,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,459,000 after buying an additional 103,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,334,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

