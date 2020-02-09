Slack (NYSE:WORK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WORK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.76.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $50,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,763.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $106,098.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,569.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

