Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Aegis started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,551.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $930,460.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,464,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,215,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,325,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,609,000 after purchasing an additional 842,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,669,000 after purchasing an additional 329,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

