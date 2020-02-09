S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

NYSE SPGI opened at $295.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $189.21 and a one year high of $300.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

