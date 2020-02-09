Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Buys $125,125.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $264.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

