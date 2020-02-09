Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,990,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 244,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 228,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.79. Tellurian Inc has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

