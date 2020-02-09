Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.41.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $748.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

