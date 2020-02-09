Theresa Kelly Sells 5,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $721,650.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.70 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $589.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

