Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

