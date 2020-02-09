TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.