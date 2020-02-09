United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post sales of $10.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.13 billion and the lowest is $9.85 billion. United Continental posted sales of $9.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $45.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.93 billion to $46.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $48.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. United Continental has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

