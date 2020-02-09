ValuEngine Downgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Valvoline stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

