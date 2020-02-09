ValuEngine Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.38. Boot Barn has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 10,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $430,126.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.