Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Valvoline stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $17,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 1,083.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 196,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

