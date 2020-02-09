Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

VVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $151,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

