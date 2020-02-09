Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on V. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Shares of V opened at $202.74 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

