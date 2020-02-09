Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $104.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.