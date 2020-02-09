Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WHR. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR stock opened at $149.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.