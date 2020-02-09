Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

WLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $398.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 929,185 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 583,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 301,483 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 295,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

