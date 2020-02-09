World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Loop Capital

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WWE. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE WWE opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 86,423 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.