World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to $57.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $79.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $110.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

WWE stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,843 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,858,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364,412 shares during the period. Finally, black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

