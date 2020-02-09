World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

WWE stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,858,000. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after buying an additional 1,228,843 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,272,000 after buying an additional 364,412 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $11,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

