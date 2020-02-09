YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Shares Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in YPF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of YPF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YPF opened at $9.86 on Friday. YPF SA has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YPF shares. Santander lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

