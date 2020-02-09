Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given “Average” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

