Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.55.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,584,000 after buying an additional 925,464 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.