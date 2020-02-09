Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce sales of $342.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.10 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $429.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

