Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will announce $89.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.01 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $84.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $368.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.29 million to $369.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $383.19 million, with estimates ranging from $380.29 million to $387.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 101,429 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 549.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 403,760 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

