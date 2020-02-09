Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VNTR. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Venator Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

