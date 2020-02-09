Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Shares of ZEN opened at $86.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63. Zendesk has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $55,326.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $48,915,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,440,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,295,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

