Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Cowen

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Wedbush upped their price target on Zendesk from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE ZEN opened at $86.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $3,721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $326,812.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,460.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 44.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.