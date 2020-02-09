Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $55,326.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $3,721,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,206,082.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

