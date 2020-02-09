Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $189.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.60.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $159.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.