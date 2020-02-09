Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBH. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.60.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.