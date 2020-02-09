Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a $175.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $159.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after buying an additional 194,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after buying an additional 70,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,183,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

