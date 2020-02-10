-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.49). Natera posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Natera has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 280,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,647 shares of company stock worth $11,273,141 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,332,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after buying an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Natera by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 545,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 95,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

