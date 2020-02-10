1,250 Shares in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in KLA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $165.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.